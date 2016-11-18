FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining sign agreement to transfer 15 pct more interest in Kamoa-Kakula Copper
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining sign agreement to transfer 15 pct more interest in Kamoa-Kakula Copper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines-parties acknowledge, they shall not be entitled to any dividends from Kamoa Copper prior to repayment of 80% of all shareholder loans

* Says Kamoa-Kakula Copper project will be developed with full support of DRC government

* Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining sign landmark agreement to transfer an additional 15% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper project to the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo

* Ivanhoe Mines-agreement transfers additional 15% interest in Kamoa-Kakula copper project to DRC government, increasing total stake in project to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
