BRIEF-Sino Biopharmaceutical nine-month net profit HK$1.56 bln

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd :

* Declared payment of third quarterly dividend of HK1.5 cents per share for three months ended 30 september, 2016

* 9-mnth net profit HK$1.56 billion versus HK$1.39 billion

* 9-month revenue HK$12.33 billion compared to HK$11.44 billion a year ago

* Pharmaceutical industry in particular also must face operating challenges caused by ongoing reform in public hospitals

* Profit in pharmaceutical industry may also be affected as a result of quality consistency assessment of generic drugs

* "Expects a general positive development trend in pharmaceutical industry regardless of adjustment pressure in coming quarter"