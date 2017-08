Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited receives ANDA approval for Telmisartan and Amlodipine tablets Source text: [Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated November 18, 2016, title " Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited receives ANDA Approval for Telmisartan and Amlodipine Tablets"] Further company coverage: