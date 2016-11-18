BRIEF-New Mauritius Hotels signs SSA with Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited

Nov 18 (Reuters) - New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :

* Signs subscription and shareholders' agreement (SSA) with Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited (LPNM)

* Pursuant to this SSA, NMH will transfer hotel properties known as Victoria Beachcomber, Canonnier Beachcomber and Mauricia Beachcomber to BHI for consideration of 162.5 million euros

* Says the Co will hold 55.58% of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd's share capital