9 months ago
BRIEF-New Mauritius Hotels signs SSA with Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited
November 18, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-New Mauritius Hotels signs SSA with Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :

* Signs subscription and shareholders' agreement (SSA) with Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited (LPNM)

* Pursuant to this SSA, NMH will transfer hotel properties known as Victoria Beachcomber, Canonnier Beachcomber and Mauricia Beachcomber to BHI for consideration of 162.5 million euros

* Says the Co will hold 55.58% of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd's share capital Source :bit.ly/2faQf0Y Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

