9 months ago
BRIEF-MMAG Holdings Bhd unit entered into a warehouse construction agreement
November 18, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MMAG Holdings Bhd unit entered into a warehouse construction agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mmag Holdings Bhd :

* MMAG Digital Sdn Bhd entered into a warehouse construction agreement with tristar union sdn bhd

* Deal not expected to have any material effect on the net assets of co for the financial year ending 31 march 2017.

* There is a capital commitment of rm16.8 mln rgt for the construction of the new office and warehouse.

* Deal for construction of a new two storey office with one storey warehouse

* Deal not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of the mmag group for fy ending 31 march 2017 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2g2SgLc] Further company coverage:

