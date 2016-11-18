FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asetek upgrades 2016 revenue guidance
November 18, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Asetek upgrades 2016 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :

* Increases its full year 2016 desktop segment revenue guidance from more than 20 pct increase over 2015 to an increase of more than 30 pct over 2015, equal to above $45 million

* Within its data center segment, Asetek maintains its expectation of significant revenue growth in 2016 from $1.9 million in 2015

* Increase in demand is due to higher activity within desktop segment's do it yourself, computer gaming and virtual reality customers Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
