BRIEF-Regeneron entered into termination agreement relating to master terms and conditions for warrants

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* On nov 14, entered into termination agreement relating to master terms and conditions for warrants, dated as of Oct 18, 2011

* Pursuant to Citi termination agreement,Citi warrant agreement has been terminated effective upon payment by co to Citi of amount of $74.9 million

* Pursuant to citi termination agreement, remaining number of warrants held by Citi has been reduced to zero- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fLApYF] Further company coverage: