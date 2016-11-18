FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Culturecom clarifies on trading activity, press articles
November 18, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Culturecom clarifies on trading activity, press articles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Culturecom Holdings Ltd :

* Has noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company

* Super Sports has not yet confirmed accuracy and correctness of statement to board

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 21 november 2016

* Has made enquiries with super sports in relation to accuracy and correctness of statement

* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and trading volume movements

* Noted certain press articles, reported that Suning successfully bid 2019-2022 exclusive broadcasting rights for EPL in mainland China & Macau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

