BRIEF-UK's FCA charges sixth defendant in alleged investment fraud

Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA charges sixth defendant in alleged investment fraud

* Offences relate to promotion and sale of shares through a succession of four alleged 'boiler room' companies, all of which traded from Docklands

* Charanjit Sandhu of Grays, Essex, appeared today before city of London Magistrates Court charged with conspiracy to defraud

* FCA has already charged five other defendants as a result of investigation in June 2016