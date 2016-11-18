FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-FCA US recalling about 30,180 SUVs in U.S. to locate estimated 30 that may be subject to fuel leaks
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-FCA US recalling about 30,180 SUVs in U.S. to locate estimated 30 that may be subject to fuel leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC

* Fca us llc is recalling about 30,180 suvs in the u.s. To locate an estimated 30 that may be subject to fuel leaks

* Fca us launched an investigation after a company employee noticed and reported a fuel leak associated with a single vehicle

* Fca us llc - probe discovered certain engines assembled during an 11-week period in q1 2016, may have been subject to a manufacturing anomaly

* Fca us is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, customer complaints or warranty claims relating to the fuel leaks Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.