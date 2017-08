Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt plc - results from clinical pharmacokinetic study examining effect of iv morphine on absorption of orally administered acetaminophen

* Mallinckrodt plc - primary data show altered absorption of oral acetaminophen and increased variability when co-administered with iv morphine

* Mallinckrodt plc - secondary data show iv acetaminophen unaffected by co-administered iv morphine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: