9 months ago
November 18, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Atlatsa says Bokoni Platinum Mine concludes two-year wage agreement with employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Atlatsa's bokoni platinum mine concludes two-year wage agreement with employees

* Atlatsa resources - 2-year wage agreement with national union of mineworkers, tawusa, uasa retrospectively effective from 1 july 2016

* Atlatsa resources - impact of agreement will result in an increase in labour cost at bokoni mine, with a cost-to-company increase of 6.38% in year one

* Atlatsa resources-agreement to result in increase in labour cost at bokoni mine, with a cost-to-company increase on average of 6.69% over 2-year period

* Atlatsa resources corp - agreement has been extended to all non-union affiliated employees in terms of section 23 of labour relations act 66 of 1995 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

