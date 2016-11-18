BRIEF-Argos says AGS-003-like therapy showed favorable effects in murine model of RCC

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc :

* Argos Therapeutics- data showed favorable effects of AGS-003-like therapy as single agent in murine model of RCC

* Argos Therapeutics- data on murine model by Cellthera to determine functional activity of therapy modeled after co's AGS-003 individualized immunotherapy

* Argos Therapeutics- data showed favorable effects of AGS-003-like therapy in combination with sunitinib,PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in murine model of RCC