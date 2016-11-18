FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stobart says to acquire remaining 33 pct stake in Propius Holdings
November 18, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Stobart says to acquire remaining 33 pct stake in Propius Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd :

* Share placing & proposed acquisition

* Parties are currently negotiating contracts and transaction is expected to complete during 2016

* Has sold 10,081,778 treasury shares, representing 2.8 percent of company's existing issued share capital, at 155 pence per share

* Agreed in principle to acquire remaining 33 pct interest in Propius Holdings Limited from Aer Lingus for a cash consideration of $14.7 mln

* Following acquisition of this stake, Stobart will own 100 pct of share capital of Propius

* Aggregate consideration for purchase along with associated transaction costs will be funded by a sale to an institutional investor of shares of 10 pence each

* Offer at a premium of 1.8 percent to closing mid-market price of 152.25 pence on Nov.17 2016, to raise 15.6 mln stg before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

