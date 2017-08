Nov 18 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc

* Enercare announces adoption of a dividend reinvestment plan

* Enercare-Canadian resident shareholders entitled to register for plan effective with co's monthly dividend expected to be paid on or about dec 30 2016

* Enercare inc- under plan, participants will be issued shares from treasury at a 5% discount to then prevailing market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: