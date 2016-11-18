BRIEF-Northrim Bancorp Q3 EPS $0.67 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
Nov 18 Enercare Inc
* Enercare announces adoption of a dividend reinvestment plan
* Enercare-Canadian resident shareholders entitled to register for plan effective with co's monthly dividend expected to be paid on or about dec 30 2016
* Enercare inc- under plan, participants will be issued shares from treasury at a 5% discount to then prevailing market price
* Kratos defense and security solutions inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11.7 million shares of its common stock at $6.00 per share
* Jason industries, inc. Names Brian K. Kobylinski president and chief executive officer