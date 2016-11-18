FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Storebrand loses appeal over Swedish SPP unit's capital
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Storebrand loses appeal over Swedish SPP unit's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Says Swedish court Kammarratten has rejected Storebrand subsidiary SPP's appeal of the Administrative Court of Stockholm verdict from Dec. 9 2015

* Says judgement from 2015 was in respect of an appeal lodged by SPP against a decision issued by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) in 2014, in which FI refused permission to include the subordinated loan in the capital base

* The loan is today not included in the capital base and todays judgement does consequently not affect the solvency ratio under today's Solvency regulations

* Says will analyse the judgement before deciding whether or not to lodge an appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.