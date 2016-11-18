BRIEF-Dana to purchase power-transmission, fluid power businesses of Brevini Group

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dana Inc -

* Dana to purchase power-transmission, fluid power businesses of Brevini Group

* Has valued 100 percent of Brevini businesses at EUR 325 million, including assumption of approximately eur 100 million of net debt.

* Dana expects purchase to be accretive to earnings in 2017

* Dana plans to initially purchase an 80 percent share in brevini businesses, with an option to purchase remaining 20 percent by 2020

* Transaction will be funded with cash on hand, with existing brevini debt to be refinanced in future