Nov 18 (Reuters) - Huarong Investment Stock Co Ltd :

* Purchaser and vendor entered into sp agreement

* Purchaser is Coastal Star Investments, vendor is Total Dynamic Holdings

* Purchaser agreed to purchase and vendor agreed to sell sale shares at a consideration of HK$117 million

* Deal for HK$12.50 per sale share

* Sale shares involve 9.4 million shares of Cogobuy