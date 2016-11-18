BRIEF-Inventergy Global says co, units, certain affiliates of fortress investment group entered into sixth amendment - SEC filing

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc :

* Inventergy Global- On Nov 14, co, units, and certain affiliates of fortress investment group entered into sixth amendment - SEC filing

* Inventergy Global Inc- Amendment among other things defers company s monthly amortization payments until November 21, 2016 - SEC filing

* Inventergy Global Inc- Amendment also waives company s obligation to maintain a $1 million minimum cash balance until November 21, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2folLWL) Further company coverage: