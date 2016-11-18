BRIEF-FXCM says discovered financial statement errors - SEC Filing

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc :

* Total stockholders' deficit of Company was overstated by $43.9 million as of September 30, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Audit Committee of Board concluded that previously issued financial statements as of Sept 30 should no longer be relied upon

* Management identified a material weakness in Company s internal control over financial reporting

* In accounting for non-controlling interest in group issued during Q3, effective controls were not maintained over allocation of net assets of group

* Discovered financial statement errors attributable to overstatement of redeemable non-controlling interest of $43.9 million as of September 30

* Overstatement result of error in determining initial values of controlling & non-controlling membership interests in FXCM Group as of Sept 1, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2f8qGdq) Further company coverage: