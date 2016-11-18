BRIEF-Fitch affirms Hungary at 'BBB-' stable outlook

Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Hungary at 'BBB-'; stable outlook

* Fitch on Hungary- expects no lasting deterioration in relationship with EU partners despite recent disagreements over migration policy

* Fitch on Hungary- expects growth will remain subdued relative to peers, with real GDP growing 2.1% in 2016 from 3.1% in 2015

* Fitch on Hungary - slowdown reflects impact of lower EU funds' disbursements on public investment

* Fitch on Hungary - forecasts a government deficit in 2017 of 2.4% of GDP and 2.2% in 2018, from an expected 1.7% in 2016