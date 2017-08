Nov 18 (Reuters) - Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Ltd

* Is expected to record a substantial decline in gross profit for hy

* Expected results as group has lowered sale prices of certain products to combat with challenging market conditions

* Profit after taxation attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 september 2016 is expected to decrease by 10% to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: