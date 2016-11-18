FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch: Mexican Banks Most Exposed in LatAm after US Election
November 18, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch: Mexican Banks Most Exposed in LatAm after US Election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Mexican banks to be among most exposed in Latin America if change in U.S. Economic policy under trump significantly affect trade,growth in region

* Over short to medium term, effects of U.S. Election to mexican banks would likely be partially contained by banks' strong financial fundamentals

* Over longer term, there could be downside potential for mexican banks' asset quality,loan growth,profitability if there is shift toward U.S. Protectionism Source text for Eikon:

