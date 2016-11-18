FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Inno-Tech Holdings Ltd updates on placing of new shares
November 18, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Inno-Tech Holdings Ltd updates on placing of new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Inno-tech Holdings Ltd

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from placing will be approximately hk$11.15 million and hk$10.60 million, respectively

* Agreement at a placing price of hk$0.35 per placing share.

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Placing agent has conditionally agreed with company to place 31.8 million placing shares

* Net proceeds from placing will be hk$10.60 million which will be used for repayment of an outstanding loan of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

