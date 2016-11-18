BRIEF-Inno-Tech Holdings Ltd updates on placing of new shares

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Inno-tech Holdings Ltd
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from placing will be approximately hk$11.15 million and hk$10.60 million, respectively
* Agreement at a placing price of hk$0.35 per placing share.
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Placing agent has conditionally agreed with company to place 31.8 million placing shares
* Net proceeds from placing will be hk$10.60 million which will be used for repayment of an outstanding loan of group