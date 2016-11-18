BRIEF-Micron Technology Inc says, on November 18, 2016, Co's unit entered into a Facility Agreement - SEC Filing

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc :

* On November 18, 2016 unit entered into a Facility Agreement - SEC Filing

* MSA Capital II will lease such purchased certain equipment back to Micron Singapore

* Facility Agreement provides for secured multiple-utilization term loan facility,with maximum aggregate borrowing amount of $800 million

* Proceeds of loans under Agreement will be used by MSA Capital II to buy certain equipment from Micron Singapore

* Under Facility Agreement loans will mature 5 years after date of first loan utilization