BRIEF-Ion Geophysical says trial court issued an order

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ion Geophysical Corp :

* Ion Geophysical-on November 14, 2016, trial court issued an order in previously-reported lawsuit of Westerngeco L.L.C. V. Ion Geophysical Corp

* Trial court issued an order that reduced amount of appeal bond from $120 million to $65 million dollars

* Co has adequate liquidity to fund trial court's decision

* Ion Geophysical Corp - ordered sureties to pay principal and interest on royalty previously awarded in amount of approximately $22 million - SEC filing

* Ion Geophysical Corp - trial court declined to issue a final judgment until after consideration of whether enhanced damages should be awarded in case