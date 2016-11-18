FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ion Geophysical says trial court issued an order
November 18, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ion Geophysical says trial court issued an order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ion Geophysical Corp :

* Ion Geophysical-on November 14, 2016, trial court issued an order in previously-reported lawsuit of Westerngeco L.L.C. V. Ion Geophysical Corp

* Trial court issued an order that reduced amount of appeal bond from $120 million to $65 million dollars

* Co has adequate liquidity to fund trial court's decision

* Ion Geophysical Corp - ordered sureties to pay principal and interest on royalty previously awarded in amount of approximately $22 million - SEC filing

* Ion Geophysical Corp - trial court declined to issue a final judgment until after consideration of whether enhanced damages should be awarded in case Source text: (bit.ly/2g4KAKP) Further company coverage:

