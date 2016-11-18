BRIEF-Global Water Resources says units entered into first amendment to service agreement on Nov. 17, 2016

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global Water Resources Inc :

* Global Water Resources Inc - on November 17, 2016, units entered into first amendment to service agreement - sec filing

* Global Water Resources - in consideration for extension, initial fee for recurring services will be reduced from $7.79 to $6.24 per month per customer

* Global Water Resources-global water management, llc will replace existing meters, related automated metering infrastructure for 1-time fee of about $10.9 million

* Pursuant to amendment initial term of agreement will be extended to December 31, 2026