9 months ago
BRIEF-Global Water Resources says units entered into first amendment to service agreement on Nov. 17, 2016
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Global Water Resources says units entered into first amendment to service agreement on Nov. 17, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global Water Resources Inc :

* Global Water Resources Inc - on November 17, 2016, units entered into first amendment to service agreement - sec filing

* Global Water Resources - in consideration for extension, initial fee for recurring services will be reduced from $7.79 to $6.24 per month per customer

* Global Water Resources-global water management, llc will replace existing meters, related automated metering infrastructure for 1-time fee of about $10.9 million

* Pursuant to amendment initial term of agreement will be extended to December 31, 2026 Source text (bit.ly/2grMAyi) Further company coverage:

