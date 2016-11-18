FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Aixtron says CFIUS recommends co abandon Grand Chip deal
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aixtron says CFIUS recommends co abandon Grand Chip deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE

* says CFIUS informed GCI and Aixtron that there are unresolved U.S. National security concerns regarding proposed transaction

* Aixtron SE says CFIUS informed parties that it plans to recommend to U.S. President that transaction be prohibited

* Aixtron SE says CFIUS recommended parties request withdrawal of their notice and abandon the entire transaction

* Aixtron SE says GCI and Aixtron plan to continue to engage in further discussions to explore means of mitigation that may be amenable to CFIUS

* Aixtron SE says investigation period for U.S. CFIUS to review offer by Grand Chip Investment lapsed on November 17, 2016 at midnight est

* Aixtron SE says GCI and Aixtron have decided not to follow CFIUS recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

