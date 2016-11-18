BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech-audit committee determined co's financial statements for quarter ended June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc :

* Moleculin Biotech - a liability in amount of $750,000 should not have been reflected in balance sheet as of June 30, 2016

* Upon correction of error, total for liabilities and stockholders equity will be $18.7 million

* Moleculin Biotech-audit committee determined co's financial statements for quarter ended June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon - sec filing

* Moleculin Biotech-in preparing form 10-q for quarter ended June 30, identified non-cash errors due to error in accounting for combination of Moleculin LLC

* Moleculin Biotech Inc - upon correction of error, net loss for three and six months ended June 30, 2016 will be $738,727 and $1.1 million, respectively