9 months ago
BRIEF-Optiv inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock
November 18, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Optiv inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Optiv Inc:

* Optiv Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing

* Optiv Inc - have applied to list common stock on nyse under the symbol "optv"

* Optiv Inc - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays, Citigroup, Blackstone Capital Markets and Raymond James are among the underwriters to IPO

* Optiv Inc - intend to use portion of IPO net proceeds to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness

* Optiv Inc - William Blair, Evercore ISI, Guggenhein securities and PJT partners LP are also among the underwriters to IPO

* Optiv Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2fE3JCV)

