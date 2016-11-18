FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric-utility filed motion for judgment of acquittal arguing that evidence was insufficient to sustain a conviction for six counts
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric-utility filed motion for judgment of acquittal arguing that evidence was insufficient to sustain a conviction for six counts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co :

* Pacific Gas And Electric-utility filed motion for judgment of acquittal arguing that evidence was insufficient to sustain a conviction for six counts

* Pacific Gas And Electric - utility does not plan to appeal conviction on pipeline integrity management regulations of natural gas pipeline safety act

* On November 17, 2016, court denied the utility's rule 29 motion in its entirety - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2g4MDOZ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.