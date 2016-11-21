FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Wellard clarifies on a news article that appeared in The Australian
November 21, 2016 / 12:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wellard clarifies on a news article that appeared in The Australian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wellard Ltd

* Seeks to clarify information related to a news article that appeared in an article in australian on friday 18 november 2016

* Wellard notes there is no company called Wellard Group

* WGH holdings advises that standard chartered has no loans to WGH Holdings, a company owned by Wellard CEO Mauro Balzarini

* Advises that it does have land investments, and it is common knowledge that its land investments are available for purchase.

* Standard Chartered has no loans to Wellard Limited, so has no debt in wellard limited which it could onsell

* Wellard Limited does not hold land investments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

