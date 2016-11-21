BRIEF-Wellard clarifies on a news article that appeared in The Australian

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wellard Ltd
* Seeks to clarify information related to a news article that appeared in an article in australian on friday 18 november 2016
* Wellard notes there is no company called Wellard Group
* WGH holdings advises that standard chartered has no loans to WGH Holdings, a company owned by Wellard CEO Mauro Balzarini
* Advises that it does have land investments, and it is common knowledge that its land investments are available for purchase.
* Standard Chartered has no loans to Wellard Limited, so has no debt in wellard limited which it could onsell
* Wellard Limited does not hold land investments.