9 months ago
BRIEF-Memphasys Ltd updates on statement of claim from Transocean Securities Pty
November 21, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Memphasys Ltd updates on statement of claim from Transocean Securities Pty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Memphasys Ltd :

* Received a statement of claim from Transocean Securities Pty Ltd

* Memphasys has sought to settle matter expeditiously

* Transocean is claiming that co did not have right to terminate mandate, appoint Platinum Road as it had exclusivity arrangement with Transocean

* Transocean is now seeking to recover damages, including value of monthly retainer between april 2016 and december 2017

* Memphasys has made various offers of settlement to avoid litigation, without admission of liability, however has not reached agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
