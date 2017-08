Nov 21 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited :

* Fy turnover up 37.2 pct to r4.1 billion

* Fy profit after tax up 70.7 pct to r290 million

* Fy normalised operating profit margin up 160 bps

* Fy normalised diluted heps up 50.8 pct to 126.5 cps

* Dividend up 70.0 pct to 42.2 cps

* Capital expenditure of r250 million is planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)