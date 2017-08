Nov 21 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Concentrates machine manufacturing companies in Aumann AG

* Aumann group recorded 180 million euros ($190.89 million) order intake to date in current fiscal year

* Further opportunities for development through potential IPO; in any case, MBB will remain majority shareholder of Aumann AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)