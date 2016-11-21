FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Development Bank of Mongolia's rating to Caa1 from B3

Reuters Staff

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Development Bank Of Mongolia

* Moody's downgrades development bank of mongolia's rating to caa1 from b3; changes outlook to stable

* Backed senior unsecured debt and mtn program rating are downgraded to caa1/(p)caa1 from b3/(p)b3

* Downgrade of dbm's rating is driven by its strong linkages with the mongolian government

* Expects the government to provide support to development Bank of Mongolia

* Downgrade of DBM's BCA to Ca from Caa1 reflects rising short-term liquidity pressure stemming from $580 million payment due march 2017

* Downgrade driven by increased uncertainty over ability to meet its direct and indirect debt service obligations over next 18 months

* Downgrade driven by expectation that budget deficit will remain wider for longer, combined with weaker growth outlook in next 2 years, will raise government's debt burden Source text : bit.ly/2gtJedn

