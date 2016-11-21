FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-AMMB posts Q2 profit attributable of 352.6 million rgt
November 21, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-AMMB posts Q2 profit attributable of 352.6 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ammb Holdings Bhd

* Q2 profit attributable 352.6 million rgt versus 382.5 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.10 billion RGT versus 2.09 billion RGT

* Remains positive that Malaysia is on track in achieving an economic growth between 4%-4.5% for 2016 as business outlook is steadily improving

* For FY ending March 31st "we expect credit costs to normalise from lower recoveries, while some sectors may experience stress in asset quality. " Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

