9 months ago
November 21, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Astral Foods full-year HEPS falls 52.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd :

* Audited Summary Consolidated Results And Dividend Declaration

* FY external revenue increased by 6.1 pct to R11.954 billion

* Decrease in headline earnings from R780 million for previous year, to R373 million for 2016 financial year

* FY basic headline earnings per share down 52.1 percent to 965 cents

* Group's operating profit decreased by 50.1 pct to R549 million

* Declared a final dividend of 100 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

