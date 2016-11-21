FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-South Africa's Netcare sees further margin pressure in 2017 financial year
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Netcare sees further margin pressure in 2017 financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Netcare Limited

* Summarised Audited Group Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016

* FY group EBITDA up 11.2 pct r5 539 million

* FY adjusted HEPS up 5.6 pct to 199.5 cents

* Final dividend per share up 5.6 pct to 57.0 cents

* Fy revenue rose 12.1 pct to r37 796 million (2015: r33 711 million)

* Invested r2 822 million (2015: r2 653 million) in capital expenditure

* Demand for our private healthcare services in SA is expected to remain resilient

* Year ahead will see further medical schemes introduce sizable lower cost 'efficiency options'

* Higher prevalence of 'efficiency options' will result in further margin pressure in 2017 financial year

* Planned capital expenditure in 2017 of approximately r1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.