BRIEF-Vita 34 9-mth revenues up 16.9 pct to 12.0 million euros

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Was able to increase revenues in first nine months of 2016 by 16.9 percent to 12.0 million euros ($12.72 million) (first 9 months 2015: 10.3 million euros)

* 9-month total operating revenue also increased by 16.9 percent to 13.3 million euros (first nine months 2015: 11.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA totaled 1.6 million euros and was, therefore, nearly at prior year's level despite integration costs for newly acquired companies (first nine months 2015: 1.7 million euros)

* EBIDTA rose in annual comparison after rapid integration successes of subsidiaries

* Expects an EBITDA margin towards upper end of forecast range of 8-12 percent for full year

* A solid increase is also expected in revenues and total operating profit for full year