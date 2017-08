Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* Evaluates refinancing options for 20 million euros ($21.21 million) bond of Ferratum Bank Plc, Maltese banking subsidiary of Ferratum issued in 2015 which matures on Jan. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)