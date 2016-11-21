FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Georgia's BGEO splits retail banking, consolidating utilities and energy units
#Financials
November 21, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Georgia's BGEO splits retail banking, consolidating utilities and energy units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc

* BGEO announces further strengthening of management

* Archil Gachechiladze will be appointed CEO of Georgia Global Utilities (“GGU”), utilities and energy business of group

* David Tsiklauri will be appointed to position of deputy CEO at bank

* Bank is splitting retail banking business into two separate directions, to be managed by two deputy CEOS of bank

* Also consolidating group’s utilities and energy businesses under GGU. Current management of utility business will stay unchanged

* As we start to prepare GGU for an IPO, we are further strengthening GGU team and appointing archil as CEO of GGU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

