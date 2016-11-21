BRIEF-Georgia's BGEO splits retail banking, consolidating utilities and energy units

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc
* BGEO announces further strengthening of management
* Archil Gachechiladze will be appointed CEO of Georgia Global Utilities (“GGU”), utilities and energy business of group
* David Tsiklauri will be appointed to position of deputy CEO at bank
* Bank is splitting retail banking business into two separate directions, to be managed by two deputy CEOS of bank
* Also consolidating group’s utilities and energy businesses under GGU. Current management of utility business will stay unchanged
* As we start to prepare GGU for an IPO, we are further strengthening GGU team and appointing archil as CEO of GGU