9 months ago
BRIEF-Georgia Healthcare Group says to buy JSC ABC Pharmacia
November 21, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Georgia Healthcare Group says to buy JSC ABC Pharmacia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group Plc :

* Announces major transaction in pharmacy business, to become largest pharmaceutical retailer in Georgia

* Signed a sale and purchase agreement, subject to competition agency approval, to acquire JSC ABC Pharmacia

* GHG will merge ABC with its existing pharma business, GPC, and name of merged company will be JSC Georgian Pharmacy

* Transaction values ABC at an enterprise value of GEL 89.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

