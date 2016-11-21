FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essentra sees lower FY adjusted oper profit
November 21, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Essentra sees lower FY adjusted oper profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc :

* Trading in component solutions is in line with expectations

* Performance of pipe protection technologies remains subdued

* Company's FY 2016 outlook is now for a like-for-like revenue decline in line with H1 2016 outturn decline of 7 pct (previously a mid single-digit decrease)

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted operating profit in range of 137-142 mln stg (revised from 155 - 165 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

