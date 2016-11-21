FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ITC Ltd says Indivate Inc becomes unit of co
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 21, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ITC Ltd says Indivate Inc becomes unit of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Itc Ltd

* ITC Ltd says subscription of share capital of Indivate Inc by ITC Infotech Source text: [ITC Limited has informed the Exchange that consequent to subscription of the entire share capital of Indivate Inc., USA by ITC Infotech (USA), Inc. on November 18, 2016, Indivate Inc. became a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Limited. ITC Infotech (USA), Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Infotech India Limited which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Limited] Further company coverage:

