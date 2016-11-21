BRIEF-Bonmarche first half profit falls on tough trading conditions

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bonmarche Holdings

* Interim results foor 26 week period ended 24 September 2016

* Total revenue of £93.1m (H1 FY16: £97.0m)

* Store-Only LFL sales down 8.6% for H1

* Online sales down 1.1% for H1 but increased by 2.3% in Q2

* In line with revised expectations, profit before tax of £2.0m, £2.5m on a pre-exceptional basis (H1 FY16: £5.4m, £6.4m on a pre-exceptional basis)

* Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share (H1 FY16: 2.5 pence)

* Remain confident that despite difficult trading conditions, business will resume growth during FY18