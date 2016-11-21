BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog outlines rules for mobile spectrum auction

Nov 21 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom

* Outlines rules for mobile spectrum auction

* Airwaves for mobile broadband to be sold in 2.3 ghz and 3.4 ghz bands

* Propose to apply a cap, of 255 mhz, on "immediately useable" spectrum that any one operator can buy

* As a consequence of this proposed cap, BT/EE would not be able to bid for spectrum in 2.3 ghz band

* BT/EE currently holds 45 pct of immediately useable uk mobile spectrum. Vodafone holds 28 pct, O2 15 pct and three 12 pct.

* Concerned that, if these immediately usable holdings were to become more unbalanced, this could harm competition in next few years

* Not proposing a cap on amount of 3.4 ghz spectrum

* As a result of new spectrum in market after award, BT/EE's overall share of immediately-useable spectrum will fall, from 45 pct to 42 pct

* Plans to release further spectrum for mobile use