FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog outlines rules for mobile spectrum auction
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 21, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog outlines rules for mobile spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom

* Outlines rules for mobile spectrum auction

* Airwaves for mobile broadband to be sold in 2.3 ghz and 3.4 ghz bands

* Propose to apply a cap, of 255 mhz, on "immediately useable" spectrum that any one operator can buy

* As a consequence of this proposed cap, BT/EE would not be able to bid for spectrum in 2.3 ghz band

* BT/EE currently holds 45 pct of immediately useable uk mobile spectrum. Vodafone holds 28 pct, O2 15 pct and three 12 pct.

* Concerned that, if these immediately usable holdings were to become more unbalanced, this could harm competition in next few years

* Not proposing a cap on amount of 3.4 ghz spectrum

* As a result of new spectrum in market after award, BT/EE's overall share of immediately-useable spectrum will fall, from 45 pct to 42 pct

* Plans to release further spectrum for mobile use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.