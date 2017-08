Nov 21 (Reuters) - Internationella Engelska Skolan I Sverige Holdings II AB :

* Number of students in Swedish operation as of Sept. 30 was 21,463 (19,789)

* Q1 operating income 414.4 million Swedish crowns ($45 million) versus 371.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 29.9 million crowns versus 29.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2411 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)