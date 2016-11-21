BRIEF-Groclin extends cooperation with one of main clients

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Signs an agreement to extend its cooperation with one of the company's main clients

* Sales to this client to increase by 10 million zlotys ($2.40 million) till 2018 and 20 million zlotys annualy from 2019/2020

* The extended cooperation to concern engineering services as well as production of seat covers

* The total estimated value of the agreement amounts to 170.0 million zlotys over the entire period covered by the agreement